HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tens of thousands of lei are needed to pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

there are 38,000 fresh flower lei needed for servicemembers who have been laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Along with 15,000 for the State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneʻohe.

Kūpuna gathered on Thursday, May 25 at one of the city’s “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” events.