38-year-old woman arrested for Escape in the Second Degree

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department have arrested a 38-year-old woman who escaped from police custody on Monday, Nov. 9.
Police originally apprehended Jamille Estrella Monday evening and placed her under arrest for an existing warrant. While being treated at Queen’s Hospital, Estrella managed to escape.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, at approximately 11:42 p.m., HPD Officers reportedly located Estrella in the Waianae area and placed her under arrest for Escape in the Second Degree.
