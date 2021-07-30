38-year-old hiker with leg, ankle injury rescued on Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was injured on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu. It happened Friday, July 30 at 11:21 a.m.

The 38-year-old man twisted his right leg and injured his ankle.

Firefighters hiked the trail and placed the man on a stretcher

Air 1 flew over the trail’s waterfall area several times. However, windy conditions made it difficult for them to land safely, and firefighters carried the man out of the trail.

EMS took over care for the hiker.

HFD also reported that the injured hiker was accompanied by his niece and her two friends. Neither of the other three were injured.