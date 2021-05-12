37-year-old man in serious condition after being doused with gas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being doused with gas in the parking lot of Longs Drugs near Pali Highway.

It happened on Wednesday, May 12, just before 6 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said it responded to reports of a medical emergency and began to render aid to the man until Honolulu EMS arrived.

Honolulu EMS treated the man they say was homeless for multiple second and third degree burns.

HFD says a fire investigator arrived on scene after the man was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department is leading this investigation.

No further details are available at this time.