37-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 19 year old in Kalihi arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree following an apparent shooting in Kalihi.

It happened at around 11:52 p.m. on June 18 along Kalihi Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 19-year-old man, who the Medical Examiner’s office later identified as Triston Billimon of Honolulu, in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Billimon was treated and taken to the hospital where he passed.

Approximately two hours later, Honolulu police were able to locate the suspect, who remains unnamed at this time, and place him under arrest.

It is unclear whether the two men knew each other. An investigation is underway.