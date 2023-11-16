HONOLULU (KHON2) — An internal investigation is looking into the theft of more than $360,000 on Big Island after Kamehameha Schools said that amount was taken from its Keaau campus.

In a letter to parents, the head of the school said they believe the funds were allegedly stolen by someone who was employed at the school.

Legal actions are being taken to recover the amount that was taken, but the school said they feel disappointed and betrayed that someone would take from resources dedicated to serving Native Hawaiian learners.

The suspect no longer works at the school.

Kamehameha Schools said it’s cooperating with the Hawaii Police Department and will work to prevent this from happening again.