HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a proclamation issued by Governor Josh Green, M.D. to declare October as Infant Safe Sleep Month.

This proclamation comes in conjunction with the national observance of National Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It is meant to remind parents and caregivers that sleep-related infant deaths are often preventable.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Every year, there are approximately 3,600 infant deaths related to sleep each year. This includes the dreaded Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.