36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Kailua man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an apparent shooting that happened at a Kailua gas station.

The incident happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. on April 20.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu police say a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police managed to locate the suspect a week after the incident and an arrest was made at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

No further details are available at this time.