HONOLULU (KHON2) — The task force charged with addressing illegal fireworks seized 17 tons or 34,000 pounds from a shipping container on Wednesday.

While executing a search warrant the task force found the items in packaging that was not for consumers and in a shipment that declared it contained other items.

Officials believe the shipment was for the black market.

Among the items were illegal aerials and other illegal fireworks.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force is committed to interdicting fireworks wherever and whenever we can locate them. We are currently investigating these illegal shipments and believe that additional seizures of illegal fireworks may be imminent,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe.

The DLE also announced that they have opened a tip line for the public to provide information on traffickers and dealers of illegal fireworks. The number is (808) 517-2182.

They also announced that deputy sheriffs will be assisting HPD in patrolling the Waipahu area of the H-1 freeway to deter the public from stopping along the freeway on New Yearʻs Eve.

The task force has seized 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks to date.