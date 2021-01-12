34-year-old man charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into Waialae Iki home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Burglary in the First Degree after allegedly breaking into the home of an 85-year-old woman.

The incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday in the Waialae Iki area.

Police say the man, identified as Christian Kudlich, entered the woman’s home at Analii Place and was in the process of stealing her property when officers caught him in the residence.

His bail was set at $25,000.