$339M of historic investment will rebuild, strengthen bridges across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will receive $339 million over five years, including $67.8 million in 2022, from federal funding to repair state bridges in poor condition.

“This historic investment will help rebuild bridges across Hawai‘i, making them safer and more resilient for everyone,” said Brian Schatz, Hawaii’s U.S. Senator.

About 84 bridges in Hawaii are reported to be in poor condition and in need of repairs.

According to Schatz, 100% of the funds can be used to repair and rehabilitate local off-system bridges owned by local agencies. Normally, state or local funding would have had to match federal funds by up to 20%.

The federal funding comes from the Department of Transportation’s newly launched Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program. The program was signed into law last November 2021 by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress.

Schatz said a total of $5.3 billion will be available to all U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the Fiscal Year 2022. As a result, the program represents one of the largest dedication bridge investments.