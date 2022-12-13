HONOLULU (KHON2) — The California Hotel and Casino located in Las Vegas, Nevada announced that Hawai’i man, John A. won a rather large jackpot.

John, a regular at the casino, won the $337,654 Jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Boyd Gambling’s Pai Gow Poker tournament.

According to the hotel, he hit an astounding seven-card straight flush which led to his winning the jackpot.

A seven-card straight is four out of ten spades with a joker, said The California Hotel and Casino.

They also said that this is the third Pai Gow Poker Jackpot won in as many weeks. In the weeks prior, a $152,768 jackpot was won on Nov. 23 and an $87,535 was won on Dec. 1.