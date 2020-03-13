33-year-old man sentenced to prison following an unprovoked attack on a visitor in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man responsible for an unprovoked attacked on a visitor in the lobby of a Waikiki hotel has been sentenced to prison.

In November 2019, 33-year-old Andrew Joseph Judge pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree assault. Last week Circuit Judge Paul B.K. Wong sentenced Judge to five years in prison. That is the maximum sentence allowed by law. Judge was taken into custody immediately.

The attack happened in February of last year. The 51-year-old victim was preparing to leave the hotel for a flight back to his home in Illinois when Judge approached him and asked for a cigarette. The victim gave Judge a cigarette. Judge then asked the man if he wanted to die and inexplicably unleashed a barrage of more than 70 punches and kicks to the man’s head and body.

The visitor suffered substantial bodily injuries including broken bones, a deep laceration, and a destroyed rotator cuff.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney flew the victim back to Hawaii to address the court during sentencing. “Having the victim address the court in person was essential. The court needed to hear how the attack affected the victim’s life and the life of his wife and family. We believe the court made the right decision by putting the defendant in prison,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Michener who prosecuted the case.

In addition to receiving the five-year prison term, Judge was ordered to pay almost $16,000 in restitution for the victim’s lost wages and medical bills.

“We applaud the victim for his courage in pursuing the case all the way through sentencing and are pleased the court recognized the severity of this crime,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.