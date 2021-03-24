33-year-old man rushed to hospital after being shot by acquaintance in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man was taken to a local area medical facility in serious condition after allegedly being shot by an acquaintance.

The incident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 in the Pacific Palisades area.

Police say the suspect, who is still at-large is believed to be a man. No other description is available at this time.

HPD says they have passed the case over to the Major Crimes Detail and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes just hours before a similar case on Kinau Street involving a 24-year-old man who was shot by another man. It is unclear if the two cases are related.

