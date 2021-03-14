33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to a home in Nanakuli.

Honolulu police say it happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.

According to police, the arson suspect was allegedly squatting at the residence prior to the incident. The man was seen fleeing the home as the fire began. A Honolulu Fire Department investigator later determined that the fire was intentionally set and the suspect in question was subsequently arrested for Arson in the First Degree.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

