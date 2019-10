10:17 update: 33 people in total have been arrested.

10 a.m. update: 21 people have now been arrested.

Reason of arrest has not been released.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 8:55 a.m., Honolulu police have arrested at least six protesters in Kahuku after delivery convoy arrives for wind farm project.

Police are still on scene.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story