32-year-old woman arrested in Waikiki illegal game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines along with cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki on Tuesday, April 13.

It happened at night.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of promotion and possessing gambling devices.

According to HPD, a search warrant was carried out by the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice Division.

To report illegal gambling, the Honolulu Police Department asks members of the public to call the Narcotics/Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.