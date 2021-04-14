32-year-old woman arrested in Waikiki illegal game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines along with cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki on Tuesday, April 13.
It happened at night.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of promotion and possessing gambling devices.
According to HPD, a search warrant was carried out by the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice Division.
To report illegal gambling, the Honolulu Police Department asks members of the public to call the Narcotics/Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.