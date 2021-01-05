32-year-old Maui man dies following motor vehicle crash

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man died following a motor vehicle crash in Haiku.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 31. at approximately 8:32 p.m.

Maui police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling south on Ulumalu Road. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tanner Mortenson, apparently lost control, crossed the center line and reportedly collided into an embankment lined with bamboo trees.

As a result of the collision, the operator was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and his airbag did not deploy.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be possible factors related to the crash.

Mortenson succumbed to his injuries and died while at Maui Memorial Medical Center.