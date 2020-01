HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man is in custody for armed robbery.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Wahiawa.

That’s when the suspect threatened a 40-year old man with a gun and demanded money.

A struggle ensued and the suspect was able to take the victim’s cash and fled in a vehicle.

He was later located, identified and arrested.

Charges are pending.