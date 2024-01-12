HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we are smack dab in the middle of the solar new year and the lunar new year, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai’i is hosting the 31st New Year’s New Year’s ʻOhana Festival.

Taking place at JCC’s Mōʻiliʻili campus, the new year’s celebration is free to the public and a family-friendly event.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi aims to be a vibrant resource, strengthening our diverse community by educating present and future generations in the evolving Japanese American experience in Hawai‘i,” said a spokesperson for JCC. “We do this through relevant programming, meaningful community service, and innovative partnerships that enhance the understanding and celebration of our heritage, culture, and love of the land.”

The festival will feature a good variety of activities for all ages that include:

Japanese and local food vendors.

Cultural demonstrations, such as mochi pounding, kendo, origami, and calligraphy.

Live entertainment, including taiko drumming, hula, and music.

A craft fair with dozens of local vendors.

Children’s activities and games.

You can click here for more details on the events for the new year’s celebrations.

“We have an exhibit that talks about the story of the Japanese journey from Japan to Hawaii through the plantation system,” said Nate Gyotoku who is the president of JCC. “King Kalakaua was pretty vital to our journey to Hawaii. He actually opened up the Kingdom of Hawaii to Japanese and invited us to come. He was the first foreigner to meet with Emperor Meiji.”

JCC’s goal is to draw from the values found in Japanese American traditions integrated with Hawaiʻi’s spirit of Aloha.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 31st New Year’s New Year’s ʻOhana Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.