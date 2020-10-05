31-year-old man in serious condition after an apparent stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Authorities are investigating an apparent stabbing incident on North King Street on Oct. 4.
Paramedics responded to the incident around 8:44 p.m. They said it was located near the “Tong Fat building.” When they arrived, they treated a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in the upper torso.
He transported to a trauma center in serious condition.
