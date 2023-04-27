HONOLULU (KHON2) – You know, technology, there are its pros and cons.

But when it comes to tools, there’s not much of a competition when speaking of power tools verses manual tools.

But here at Slim’s Power Tools, they are actually putting that competition to a test.

This weekend is the return of the He-Man Competition.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with the Store Manager of the Honolulu store, Heide.

Tell us a little bit about this.

“This is the return of the He-Man Competition. It’s been about three years, I believe, that this has not taken place,” said Heide Relosimon, Kalihi Store Manager.

Is there anything new this year; but just in general, what is He-Man Competition all about?

“So, a 1-day sale which is a He-Man Competition, we are showcasing how power tools are so powerful rather than using or doing things manually,” said Relosimon.

“So, a competitor will join; and they get a $20 powerbucks [store credit to be used that day] just for trying. Just for trying, they get $20 powerbucks. So, what the competitor has to do is drill a hole through a 4×4 using a manual drill. The vendor will complete three different competitions which is cut the wood, unscrew the screw and drill the hole using power tools,” explained Relosimon.

And I hear there is also a fundraising component to this.

Share a little bit about.

“Yes. We also have a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association of Hawaii,” said Relosimon.

“So, our vendors will have to unscrew the screw, and for every screw that they unscrew or remove, we donate $10 for the American Diabetes Association of Hawaii. Over the years, we have donated $25,000,” added Relosimon.

Thank again, Heide.

Again, this is this weekend.

Two days on two different islands.

Saturday, April 29 will be on Maui, and Sunday, April 30 will be here on Oahu.

And to give you a sneak peak of what this competition will include, we are here with Tim who is the Rep from Milwaukee.

Tell us a little bit about what we are doing here and how I am going to beat you today.

“Absolutely, yes,” said Tim Galliardt, Milwaukee Rep.

“So, what you will be doing is you will be drilling one hole manually while I will be doing three separate things. First, I will be cutting with my Sawzall. After my cut is complete, I will switch my battery out onto my impact driver; and I will take 2 screws out. From there, I will switch the battery again onto my drill and drill one hole.”

And I just have one job, to drill a hole.

Ok, you ready?

Absolutely.

On your call, Tim.

Ready? 3, 2, 1.

This is, again, the 30th annual He-Man Competition which I need some practice.

But taking place this weekend, Saturday on Maui, Sunday here on Oahu from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to participate, show up between 9 a.m. and1 p.m.

For all the information, click here.