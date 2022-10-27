HONOLULU (KHON2) – Being in Hawai’i, we are surrounded by forest which means that we are surrounded by wood.

So its really amazing to see that the 30th annual Hawaii’s Woodshow continues this year, and you have a couple more days for the chance to come down and see for yourselves the amazing work that is put together by many different woodturners featuring all Hawai’i wood.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To find out more about this, we are here with a woodturner who has been part of this show for many years, Andy Cole.

Tell us a little bit about this show and what makes this show unique compared to others.

“Well, one of the things about this show is that we are strictly wood,” says woodturner Andy Cole.

“There are a lot of art shows on the island but this is strictly wood and it is wood that grows in Hawai’i. We have such an amazing resource here and we have top artists from across the state making spectacular pieces.”

Talking about wood and preservation and sustainability, is there a connection between that, between the artists and the woods that they use?

“Yes,” says Cole.

“A lot of the things we do is we stay away from endangered woods and part of the focus of this show is we want to focus on woods that are lesser known. Koa of course is a very popular wood, but we also have so many other woods in this state that people don’t know about and that is one of the things we try to showcase is the beauty in the woods that people didn’t realize.”

What are some of those woods that people may not know?

“There are a lot of woods,” says Cole.

“Woods like mango and Norfolk pine, we even have set out of banyan wood. Woods that people just generally wouldn’t use. There’s natural beauty in those woods and we love to showcase that.”

How long have you been a part of this show?

“I have been a part of this for about 20 years now,” says Cole.

“I first entered in 2003, and I cant get away from it. I absolutely love being here.”

I’m assuming different artist, different wood turners have different approaches to their work. What makes yours so special compared to another woodturner?

“Well, thats a great point. We really do,” says Cole.

“We have a wide array of artists here. We have people who do furniture, we have people who do sculpture. My specialty is I am a woodturner. I do natural edge wood bowls. My specific specialty, I do natural edge nested sets where each piece is cut from the inside of the other. That way there is no waste. You make one bowl and a whole bunch of smaller ones that comes out of the inside of that. Its really satisfying.”

What I think is amazing of this exhibit and this show is that we may have more experienced woodturners such as yourself but there is also a component for students.

Tell us a little bit about that.

“Well, that is actually great,” says Cole.

“We looked in the mirror a few years ago and realized we are getting old and we thought how can we get the next generation in and we came up with a concept called I+I Challenge which is Imagination and Innovation. We reached out to the schools and gave them an assortment of wood and said use your imagination and go to work with this, so we have colleges and high schools involved. We got quite a number of pieces. They’re given the opportunity to put their pieces in free of charge and it is really exciting to see some of the innovating ideas that the students have come up with. We just love it.”

When people come through, so they have a few more days before this closes, is any of these pieces available for purchase?

“Yes. There are a lot that are available for sale. Some are already sold but they are still here on display,” says Cole.

So again, you have a couple more days.

This is going up until this Sunday, Oct. 30, right before Halloween.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This is at the Hawai’i Opera Plaza here in Honolulu off of Beretania St. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the best part is that we all love to hear the word “free.”

So, free admissions to come through.