HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tripler Medical Center has agreed to settle a medical malpractice lawsuit for nearly $30 million.

In September of 2016, the one-month-old daughter of Laura Warren was brought to Tripler with a swollen abdomen that had turned blue from the waist down.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Shortly after arriving, the child stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated.

It was later determined she had what’s called mid-gut volvulus which is a condition which causes the intestines to twist, causing an obstruction and loss of blood flow.

The lawsuit claims Tripler did not test for volvulus which led the child to lose between 70 to 95-percent of her intestinal tract.

As a result, she requires supplemental nutrition and medication which is given to her through tubes going into permanent ports which got infected, causing brain and heart damage.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

She is now six years old and is intellectually impaired.

KHON2 News reached out to Tripler medical center for comment.