WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that Curtiss E. Jackson, 69, of Honolulu, Hawai’i, and Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, currently of Lake Worth, Florida and formerly of Honolulu, allegedly collaborated to defraud millions from investors.

The DOJ alleges that the couple participated in a ruse that fraudulently obtained money from investors of Semisub Inc. by lying about the operations, revenue and expenses of the company.

Acting as the CEO and President of Semisub Inc., respectively, Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson are being charged with conspiracy and securities, mail and wire fraud.

For 10 years, the DOJ alleges, the Jacksons falsely told investors they were building a fleet of commercial boats with a “purported prototype vessel, dubbed ‘Semisub One,’ [that was] ‘weeks’ or ‘months’ away from beginning operations.”

Although barred from selling securities in Pennsylvania in 2008 and California in 2009, the Jacksons allegedly sold securities across the United States, including both of these states.

According to the charges, the couple used the monies allegedly defrauded from investors to pay credit card bills, personal psychics, automobiles and luxury homes and vacations.

Curtiss Jackson appeared before the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawai’i while Jamey Jackson appeared before the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.