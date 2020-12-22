30-year-old man charged with murder in connection to two Hilo shootings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and an array of firearm and weapons offenses in connection to two separate shooting incidents in Hilo this December.
The suspect at the time, who has been identified as Jarvis Rockwell Hung Leung Boots, of Mountain View, was arrested by Hawaii Island police on Saturday, Dec. 19 following the fatal shooting of a Puainako Town Center employee.
Police say they also believe Leung Boots to be responsible for the Dec. 2 shooting near Papaikou Transfer station that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim, who was identified as a 50-year-old male, was also shot at, but not injured.
Leung Boots was charged with the following offenses on Monday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m.:
Dec. 18 incident at Puainako Town Center in Hilo:
- Second-degree Murder
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony
- Attempted first-degree Murder
Dec. 2 incident near the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station:
- Attempted first-degree Murder
- Two counts attempted second-degree Murder
- Two counts first-degree Terroristic Threatening
- Two counts Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony
- Place to Keep Pistol
- Firearm on Highway
Firearms/Weapons Offenses:
- Place to Keep Pistol
- Firearm on Highway
- Five counts Ownership Prohibited
- Three counts Permit to Acquire
- Butterfly Knives Prohibited
Police ask anyone who may have information on the Dec. 2 incident or the Dec. 18 shooting at the Puainako Town Center, to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at 961-2386. Detective Balberde can also be reached via email at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.
