30-minute special ‘MAN. KIND.’ addresses domestic violence in our society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 presents “Man. Kind.” a 30-minute special on domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and normally at this time of the year, more than a thousand men would have walked the streets of Honolulu–all to bring awareness to an issue that permeates our society.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Action Center Helpline at (808) 531-3771.

