3-vehicle crash on Kaua’i leaves female visitor dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) said a 67-year-old California woman died on Monday, in a three-vehicle crash in Wailua.

The accident happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. Kaua’i police officers and Kaua’i firefighters were called to the scene, south of the North Leho Drive intersection, near Lydgate Beach Park.

According to KPD, a gray 1997 Lexus sedan, operated by a 63-year-old California woman, and a 2007 Ford dump truck, operated by a 58-year-old Kapa’a man, were both headed southbound on Kuhio Highway. An impact occurred between the front of the Ford dump truck and the rear of the Lexus sedan, causing the Lexus to spin out of control across the highway and into opposing traffic.

KPD said the Lexus was then struck, broadside, by a 2009 Toyota pickup truck, operated by a 65-year-old Kalaheo man.

The driver of the Lexus was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Wilcox Medical Center (WMC) in critical but stable condition, according to KPD.

However, the 67-year-old California woman was the front seat passenger of the Lexus sedan. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at WMC. The woman’s identity will not be released until her family has been notified.

KPD said the driver of the Toyota pickup had minor injuries and was treated and released on the scene. Meanwhile, the passenger of the Toyota pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at WMC.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the Ford dump truck. KPD closed Kuhio Highway for three hours to conduct their investigation. According to KPD, this is Kaua’i’s second traffic fatality this year.

KPD said anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Shawn Hanna at (808) 241-1665.

Editor’s note: The story has been edited for accuracy.