3 targeted in armed robbery, one victim steps up

Early this morning an armed robbery took place in Waikiki involving multiple victims. But one of them stepped up and tried to de-escalate the situation. The victim did not want to be identified but tells us he trusted himself and relied on past experiences to handle the situation while keeping the other victims unharmed.

The victim and his friend were walking down Lemon Road. At first, the suspect pointed a gun at the woman. The victim says he tried to distract the gunman.

“He turned his attention towards me and pointed the gun straight at me. ‘Hey man, I’ll give you what you want but you got to point it down. Don’t point the thing at me,'” he said.

The victim says he tried to stay calm and take control of the situation.

“When I reached for my wallet trying to give him some cash, he tried to snatch it from me a couple of times. I grabbed it hard. ‘Man I told you, I got to keep my ID. I’ll give you my cash. Let me grab it, let me grab it,'” he said.

“The victim tells us the suspect hit him in the head with the weapon. That’s when the suspect’s gun flew out of his hand and right then and there the victim had to make a split-second decision.

“I had the opportunity to kick the gun, grab the gun, or grab the individual but I could tell the van that he was together with the people in the van. I couldn’t see what was going on inside,” said the victim.

Instead of escalating the situation, he gave up his cash, a total of $20, and told the suspect to leave.

“As weird as it sounds, I was happy I was there. If I helped diffuse what could have been a worse situation in any way I’m happy I was able to do that,” he said.

The victims were shaken but also grateful.

“Thank God no cops showed up because he would be dead,” said the victim. “Whoever he was, he seemed young. Just get a job you know. Guess what? When you do work, you get paid too. You get money.

There is surveillance video of the armed robbery. We asked if Honolulu Police will be releasing that video, but we’re told what is in the highlight report will only be released at this time.