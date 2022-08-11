HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department conducted a search and rescue case on Thursday, Aug. 11 off the coast of the Big Island.

The 911 caller said that one man was swept out to sea from a tide pool and two other men saw and swam out with a paddle board to help him.

HFD said it was due to the high surf conditions.

HFD arrived at the scene around 12:39 p.m. and said that three swimmers were hanging onto a paddle board approximately 100 yards off shore.

A chopper rescued the 3 men from the ocean.

The person who was swept out at the tide pools, a 56-year-old man, received treatment and the other two males denied treatment from EMS.