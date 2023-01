HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three women were seriously injured following an early morning crash into Waianae Mall’s Pizza Hut.

Police said the single-vehicle accident occurred after the car lost control and struck the corner of the building.

Shortly after, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and treated the three women before they were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.