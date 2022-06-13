HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police investigate three motorcycle collisions that happened within a three-hour time span on Monday, June 13.

On the Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Hau Street, the first collision happened between a motorcyclist and a Honda sedan in Hilo. Both vehicles were heading north when the sedan made a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist hit the side of the sedan not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m.

The driver of the sedan, 63 years old woman, was transported to Hilo Medical Center with minor head injuries and later was released. Investigators believe have not yet ruled out the use of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor. This is the 18th fatal collision of 2022 compared to 11 fatal traffic accidents at the same time last year.

Minutes after the crash in Hilo, a collision happened in North Kona. A Chevrolet Silverado was heading west when it was struct by a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.

A motorcyclist crashed into a van that was stopped at an intersection just before 10:30 a.m. at Mamaki Street and Highway 11 in Hilo. Police said this motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved to stable condition.