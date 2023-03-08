HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Education and the State Public Charter School Commission, the following schools are closed due to power outages and high winds.

The following schools are closed:

Kohala Elementary

Kohala Middle

Kohala High

Hawaii Academy of Arts & Science Public Charter School

The closure is issued for Wednesday, March 8 due to the high winds knocking out power to the campuses.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration.

According to Hawaiian Electric, there are several major power outages on Oahu.

2,071 customers affected: Diamond Head, Kaimuki, Kapahulu, Palolo, St. Louis Heights

1,201 customers affected: Haleiwa, Kawailoa, Pupukea, Sunset Beach, Waimea

The Department of Land and Natural Resources broke loose from its moorings overnight on Maui due to the strong winds.

DLNR is advising Hawaii mariners to secure their vessels as high winds engulf the islands and even stronger winds hit Maui.

Big Island

One lane of Mamalahoa Highway in Kau is closed due to downed power lines from a fallen tree

Oahu

Two right lanes on Kalanianaole Highway westbound onto H-1 Freeway westbound after Ainakoa Drive is closed due to hanging overhead signs, according to Hawaii Department of Transportation. Honolulu Police are at the scene.

All other HIDOE schools remain open during this time.