HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are three Nene who have a new home at a sanctuary now that they are rehabilitated.

A veterinarian from the Hawaii Wildlife Center in Kapa’au took the birds to a Hawaii island Nene sanctuary on Mauna Kea on the Big Island.

One had a toe injury and another had a broken leg. Unfortunately, the third bird had a wing amputated.

“So usually if they’re not able to survive in the wild they would have to be euthanized but luckily we have this predator-proof sanctuary,” said Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife biologist Raymond McGuire. “They don’t have to get harassed by predators, but they can still contribute genetically — they can still nest if they find their mate here.”

Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary releases on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Courtesy: DLNR)

At the sanctuary, the birds were banded with State and federal leg bands that help researchers and caregivers keep track of them.

The sanctuary is 100-acres.