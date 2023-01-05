HONOLULU (KHON2) — A deep water search and recovery effort for the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance is pending according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB published its Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report on Thursday revealing that portions of the wreckage were found in waters near the area of its last known location of the airplane.

According to the report, the crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 with an airline transport pilot, flight paramedic and flight nurse on board. The three are presumed fatally injured.

The airplane wreckage sank in the open ocean waters of an area known as the Maui Channel. In this area water depth is an estimated 6,000 feet.

Archived voice communication information from the FAA revealed that the pilot told the Honolulu Air Route Traffic Control Center that the airplane was off navigation.

A Honolulu Air Route Traffic Control Center specialist acknowledged the pilot’s statement and gave him navigation instructions.

The report further explained that a final radio transmission, believed to be from the accident pilot, was heard saying “Hang on.”

After that, there was no further communication with the air ambulance.

A witness who was flying a light aircraft low-wing Piper PA-44 said he saw the accident airplane begin a right turn before it entered a descending spiral. He then saw the airplane descend until it landed in the water.