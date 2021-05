HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were hospitalized following a motor vehicle collision in Waipahu on Thursday, May 27.

The incident happened at Farrington Highway and Leokane Street just before 8 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services reported to have treated three patients involved in the two-vehicle crash: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s.

All patients were taken to the hospital in serious condition.