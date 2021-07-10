3 Olympians race in 1.2 mile North Shore swim series event at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday marked one of the first permitted public athletic events in Hawaii since the pandemic kicked off.

A total of 400 swimmers swam 1.2 miles around Waimea Bay as part of the North Shore swim series. The event usually takes place from Sunset to Pipeline, but was moved due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m excited and I hope it opens doors for other races,” said Chris Garner, who coordinated the event.

Three US Olympians also participated in the event. They will make their way to Tokyo for the Olympics on Monday.

