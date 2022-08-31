HONOLULU (KHON2) — All movies, all formats, all showtimes — movie lovers will soon have the chance to celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets to watch any movie!

Consolidated Theatres said they will be participating in the one-day event at its cinema locations on Oahu and Maui.

But what are movies without popcorn? That’s why Consolidated Theaters is also allowing movie lovers to enjoy its films with popcorn and soda of any size for $3 each.

The event will take place all day on Saturday, Sept. 3.

For more details and movie showings at a Consolidated Theaters near you, click here.