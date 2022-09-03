The average house fire reaches temperatures of 1,200 degrees, while fireproof lockboxes are tested at temperatures over 1,500 degrees.

HONOLULU (KHON) — Three men robbed a residents home in Kapahulu on a Sunday night, according to police records.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, three men entered a man and woman’s home on Sunday, Aug. 28 around 8:10 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said the suspects demanded the combination to a safe, but when they were unable to open the safe they took the suspects property instead and left the scene.

According to officials, one man was identified and arrested on suspcion of robbery in the first degree.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On Friday, Sept. 2 the Honolulu Prosecutors Office declined to accept the charge of robbery in the first degree and the suspect was released pending further investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.