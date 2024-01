HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. and took EMS personnel to the Kaimuki area.

According to EMS, a motor vehicle collision involving a two-vehicle head on collision left three people in serious condition.

An 81-year-old female, a 56-year-old female and an 84-year-old female were taken to a local area trauma hospital.