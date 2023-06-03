HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, June 2 at 11:33 p.m.

The call was in regards to a vehicle accident in the Honokai Hale area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to EMS a vehicular rollover involving four persons ended with three taken to hospital.

EMS said that the one passenger or driver was a 15-year-old male who had minor injuries and declined medical assistance.

The other three passengers or drivers were a 14-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

These three were reported to be in serious condition. EMS said they were transported to a local area trauma hospital.

The incident involved a single, according to EMS.