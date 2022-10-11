Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Kamaile and Pensacola Streets on Oct. 11, 2022, to treat three patients. (Courtesy: Honolulu EMS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Hawaiian Electric Company crew members working on underground powerlines suffered electrical burns after an arc flash occurred Tuesday morning.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated a 36-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 56-year-old man for burn injuries. Two were taken to the hospital, and one was treated at the scene.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

EMS responded to the incident at Kamaile and Pensacola Streets at around 8:30 a.m., and police closed the area as they conducted their investigation.

According to HECO, there was a brief outage in the area. At approximately 9:20 a.m., power was restored to all customers.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HECO is investigating what caused the arc flash.