3 Hawaii banks adopt COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirement for employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank have joined the effort to protect its customers and employees against COVID-19 by requiring that all employees get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, the companies announced on Friday.

The news comes after Governor David Ige announced he would establish a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all State and County workers.

Bank employees will need to be vaccinated or tested starting Sept. 30.

Under the new policy, the financial institutions will cover the COVID-19 test cost for non-vaccinated employees.

The three companies told KHON2 employees could submit requests for exemption if they had legitimate religious or medical reasons, but those granted exemptions would still need to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and take other preventative measures.