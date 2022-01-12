3 former city officials indicted on federal charges related to the Kealoha conspiracy case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three former city officials have turned themselves in to the FBI and are facing federal charges.

Former City Managing Director, Roy Amemiya, former Corporate Council Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commission Chair, Max Sword turned themselves in to face charges that they defrauded the federal government.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Leong and Amemiya previously confirmed they had received target letters into the investigation of the $250,000 payout to former police chief Louis Kealoha.

Louis Kealoha, his wife, Katherine and others, were convicted of conspiracy and other charges in 2019.

The indictment is currently sealed but all three parties are scheduled to be arraigned at 11:30 a.m.