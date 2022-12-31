HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department and Hawaii Island Police responded to a fire in Pahoa on Friday, Dec. 30.

Around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.

The fire occurred in Ainaloa, according to officials.

When crews arrived they found a single-story wooden structure, 25% involved in fire.

According to firefighters, none of the occupants were home at the time.

Police then arrived on the scene to create a safe scene.

While firefighters were checking the scene to determine that no fire remains, three family dogs were found deceased.

Firefighters and police are further inspecting and interviewing neighbors to determine the cause.

First responders said the home seemed to be in normal use but nobody was home at the time.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

Officials report about $250,000 in loss.