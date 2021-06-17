3 deputy directors appointed to state departments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state welcomed three new deputy directors on Thursday.

Hawaii Governor David Ige appointed Gloria Chang to serve as Deputy Director of the Department of Budget and Finance. Chang, who previously held a 43-year career with First Hawaiian Bank, is slated to start July 1. The soon-to-be deputy director has worked in corporate banking and has managed assets along with commercial loan documentation and compliance. She received her M.B.A. from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“I am honored and excited to join the team at the Department of Budget and Finance,” she said.

Chang’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She would replace Robert Yu, who is leaving to become the President and General Manager of Oahu Transit Services.

Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char has also appointed two new deputies who will join the department’s leadership team.

Kathleen Ho will serve as the newest Deputy Director of Environmental Health Administration at DOH. She is also set to assume her role on July 1. Ho has served as Deputy Attorney General of the Health Division, Department of the Attorney General since 1992. She earned her J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco.

“I’m honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve Hawaii in this vital role. I will do all that I can to help the people of Hawaii protect and improve human health and the environment for present and future generations,” Ho said.

She replaces Keith Kawaoka, who is retiring.

Dr. Char also appointed Marian Tsuji to serve as Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Administration at DOH. Tsuji will begin on June 28. Previously, she has served as the Oahu Branch Administrator of the state’s Department of Human Services, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. She also spent 12 years as President and CEO of Lanakila Pacific, a social services organization that includes programs for adults with disabilities. Tsuji earned her M.A. in criminal justice from City University of New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a B.A. in sociology and criminal justice from Long Island University, C.W. Post College.

“I am looking forward to being a part of Dr. Char’s team and working with the talented health professionals at the Department of Health,” said Tsuji.

Tsuji replaces Edward Mersereau, who has returned to his position as Chief of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division at DOH.