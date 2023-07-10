Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspects accused of supplying the drug fentanyl linked to overdose deaths in Waikiki in June appeared in federal court on Monday.

Legal experts have called this case rare, where the federal government is taking action to bring down the supply chain.

On Monday, July 10, Keina Drageset and Avery Garrard both pleaded not guilty in federal court for being the suppliers involved in the Waikiki overdose case that left two men dead.

Also making an initial appearance was Jeffrey Waz, pleading not guilty after being indicted as the middleman in the drug supply chain.

Legal expert Megan Kau said, “This has been a surprisingly very quick investigation.”

According to court documents, Waz was the middleman, and Joseph Hamil — who was also indicted — was the street-level dealer.

Court documents allege that Hamil received an ounce of fentanyl from Waz, but was mistaken to think it was meth and heroin when he sold it to one of the victims.

“It looks like the feds were already working with some of the suppliers or people in the chain, which is why they were able to move so quickly and indict four people; that’s very rare,” said Kau.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement:

“The DEA is working with local police departments in pursuing both fentanyl trafficking resulting in death and working to identify those responsible for trafficking fentanyl into the state of Hawaii.”

Kau said these supply chains can be difficult to investigate.

“Typically, you’re looking at a supplier and then many middlemen or middle people and then many people on the ground,” said Kau.

Legal experts said they won’t be surprised if more drug trafficking rings are exposed following this case.

“That doesn’t preclude the suppliers from giving up their source or talking about a different conspiracy,” said Kau. “And so if they’re going to help themselves and cooperate, which means helping the government investigate another case, they’re going to get time off based on that cooperation.”

Drageset and Garrard remain in custody.

Waz is out on a motion to not detain, and Hamil will appear in federal court on Wednesday, July 12.