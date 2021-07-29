3-day parking lot closure at Koko Crater Botanical Garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Koko Crater Botanical Garden will be closed between Monday, Aug. 2, and Wednesday, Aug. 4, due to the parking lot getting resurfaced.

During this project, a layer of subsurface base course will be installed to improve parking conditions for visitors. Additionally, the parking lot will have a more solid foundation and may result in reducing the need for regular maintenance.

Overall, resurfacing the parking lot will allow it to be safer, more sustainable and visitor-friendly.

Those who would like to access the Koko Crater Stables will be permitted, but coordination with the DPR specialized maintenance staff conducting the project will be required.