HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to three incidents last night in Kalihi.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 around 5:30 p.m. HPD arrested a man on suspicion of choking and threatening his wife with a dangerous instrumnent.

The suspect is said to be 50 years old, in custody and pending investigation.

Then on the same day around 9:35 p.m. an alleged robbery occured.

HPD said that an unknown man partially exposed a handgun as he was demanding cash from a convenience store cashier.

The suspect did not get away with any money or items, according to HPD.

No arrests were made and investigation is pending.

Lastly, around 10:51 p.m. a motor vehicle accident was reported by police by the exact same convenience store.

HPD, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department reported to the scene.

Honolulu EMS determined that a pedestrian was hit by a truck.

The woman is said to be 53 years old.

EMS treated and trasnported her to the trauma hospital in critical condition.