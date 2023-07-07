HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Honolulu City Councilmembers who fought a 64% pay increase have officially rejected the salary hike, according to filings each had to make with the council chairman.

Andria Tupola, Radiant Cordero and Augie Tulba opposed the pay hike, which was not brought to a full council vote.

But in order to turn down the higher wage, they had to put it in writing.

The others on the council got their raises as of July 1 $113,000 up from 68,000 a year. Chairman Tommy Waters’ pay rose to $123,000.